Jan 15 Credit data company Experian Plc
reported a 6 percent rise in third-quarter revenue at unchanged
exchange rates, even though it expects full-year profit to take
a hit from foreign currency moves.
The information services company, best known for running
consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said
if current rates prevail, it expects a hit on EBIT from exchange
rate movements of about 11 percent for the year ending March 31,
and a further hit of about 3 percent next year.
