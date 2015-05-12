(In paragraph 2, corrects analysts' pretax profit estimate to $1.08 bln from $1.2 bln)

May 12 Experian Plc, the world's biggest credit data company, reported a 4 percent fall in pretax profit, below analysts' expectations, hurt by the weakness of the Brazilian real and other adverse foreign exchange moves.

Profit before tax fell to $1 billion for the year ended March 31, compared with $1.05 billion a year earlier. Analysts on average expected a pretax profit of $1.08 billion.

The FTSE-100 company, which is best known for running consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said on Tuesday it would pay a second interim dividend of 27 cents per share resulting in a full-year dividend of 39.25 cents.

Revenue for the period rose less than 1 percent as Experian continued to witness sluggish growth in Latin America, particularly in Brazil.

Total revenue from continuing operations rose to $4.8 billion, in line with analysts expectations, compared with $4.7 billion a year earlier.

Exchange rate movements decreased reported revenue by $103 million, the company said.

"Whilst uncertainty remains and we continue to invest in the brand and products to move the business forward, we believe we have passed the peak rate of decline," Experian said.

Experian along with two other major credit reporting agencies, Equifax Inc and TransUnion, generate credit reports and scores based on consumers' borrowing and payment habits, including bankruptcies and court judgments. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)