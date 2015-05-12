* Full-year pretax profit falls 4 pct
* Latam revenue up 3 pct on constant currency
* To pay second interim dividend of 27 cents/shr
* Stock top performer on FTSE-100 index
(Adds CEO comment, analyst comment, share movement)
By Aashika Jain
May 12 Signs of growth in Latin America helped
push shares in Experian Plc, the world's biggest
consumer credit checking agency, higher on Tuesday even though
its full-year profits were hit by foreign currency moves.
The information services company, best known for running
consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said
exchange rate movements hit its reported sales by $103 million
during the year to March 31.
The company said Latin America showed good progress despite
the subdued economy in Brazil, helping it report a 3 percent
rise in revenue from continuing operations in the region at
unchanged exchange rates.
"There is no doubt the weak economy (in Brazil) has impacted
the ability to grow at much higher rates, but not removed our
ability to push our business forward in its entirety," Chief
Executive Brian Cassin told Reuters.
The Brazilian real depreciated almost 29 percent against the
dollar during the year ended March 31 while the euro fell 22
percent.
Experian was the biggest riser in the FTSE-100 index on
Tuesday, climbing more than 3 percent and outperforming the
index's 1.4 percent fall.
Latin America is Experian's third biggest market by revenue,
after Britain and Ireland, and the United States.
Stifel analysts said Experian's second-half growth in Brazil
could be seen as a positive given the backdrop in the market.
Others also highlighted the better performance in the last
quarter, lifting its prospects for the current fiscal year.
"The update in terms of the underlying business was quite
encouraging, so I think people are looking through the currency
headwind, and are encouraged by the better medium-term
prospects," Charles Stanley analyst Tony Shepard told Reuters.
Overall, the company reported profit before tax of $1
billion, down slightly from $1.05 billion.
Experian, which generates about half of its revenue in North
America, also announced a second interim dividend of 27 cents
per share, taking its full-year dividend to 39.25 cents.
Experian along with two other major credit reporting
agencies, Equifax Inc and TransUnion,
generate credit reports and scores based on consumers' borrowing
and payment habits, including bankruptcies and court judgments.
(Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Louise
Heavens, Mark Potter and David Clarke)