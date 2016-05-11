* Financial year 2016 pretax profit $1 bln (2015:$1 bln)
* FX no longer a problem in 2017-CEO
* $20 mln loss from data breach incident
LONDON, May 11 Experian Plc, the
world's biggest credit data company, forecast an end to adverse
foreign exchange movements that have hit its revenue as it
reported an unchanged full-year pretax profit.
The FTSE-100 company, which is best known for running
consumer credit checks for banks, landlords and retailers, said
on Wednesday that profit before tax was $1 billion for the
year-ended 2015, the same as a year earlier.
The company had warned in January that if current rates
prevail, it expected a hit on earnings before interest and tax
from exchange rate movements of about 11 percent for the year
ending March 31, and a further hit of about 3 percent next year.
"If recent rates prevail, we no longer expect foreign
exchange to be a headwind for the year ending 31 March 2017,"
Chief Executive Brian Cassin said in its earnings report.
Experian's revenue fell 4 percent from the previous year to
$4.5 billion, in line with analysts' estimates according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Experian, along with two other major credit reporting
agencies, Equifax Inc and TransUnion, generate
credit reports and scores based on consumers' borrowing and
payment habits, including bankruptcies and court judgements.
Experian reported costs of $20 million arising from the
data breach last October that exposed sensitive personal data of
some 15 million people who applied for service with T-Mobile US
Inc.
Experian said it discovered the theft of the T-Mobile
customer data from one of its servers on Sept. 15. The computer
stored information about some 15 million people who had applied
for service with telecoms carrier T-Mobile during the prior two
years, Experian said.
Connecticut's attorney general said he would launch an
investigation into the breach and Massachusetts Attorney General
said she expects a multi-state probe would be launched into the
breach.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru and Lawrence
White in London, editing by Louise Heavens)