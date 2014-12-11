BRIEF-Marfin investment Group results after taxes amounted to a loss of 85 million euros
* Consolidated revenues amounted to 1.10 billion euros ($1.20 billion)in 2016, a 3 percent decline versus 2015
Dec 11 Expert System SpA :
* Said on Wednesday it is to acquire, through its unit Expert System Iberia SL, the divisions Intelligent Content Management (ICM) and iLab - Research Center Innovation belonging to iSOCO
* Said iSOCO, with HQ in Barcelona, focuses on semantic technology
* Transaction value of EUR 2 million ($2.5 million) and will be performed by Dec. 23
* CEO Brian Roberts' FY 2016 total compensation was $33 million versus $36.2 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing