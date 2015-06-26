By Kate Holton
LONDON, June 26
LONDON, June 26 One of the three founders of
pioneering British online grocery retailer Ocado, which
has warehouses but no stores, has taken control of a Silicon
Valley-based firm with a similarly unique approach to the
exploration for natural resources.
Jonathan Faiman made his name in Britain in 2000 when, with
no retail experience, he joined two other investment bankers
from Goldman Sachs to form the online supermarket which rivals
said would never work but is now a common sight on Britain's
high streets with its colourful delivery vans.
Having left Ocado as a director in 2010, the 46-year-old
Faiman has now spent $150 million to buy into and become
chairman of NEOS, a private firm that helps to predict which
resources lie under the ground by using proprietary systems to
analyse both their own and other parties' data.
Investors include Goldman Sachs, Bill Gates and
venture capital firm Kleiner, Perkins, Caufield and Byers which
has also invested in the likes of Amazon and taxi service Uber.
"With NEOS I saw an opportunity that we could provide
countries with a good vision of what's under their country,"
Faiman told Reuters in an interview. "Not only a vision but a
value as well.
"This is less risky than Ocado because it's already set up
and working but I think that the prize here is a very big one."
The firm, which was founded by an ex-NASA engineer, works to
produce a 3D model of the subsurface to help clients in the oil
and gas and mining industries make their decisions about where
to explore and where to drill.
It is also increasingly looking at working with governments
to interpret multiple geological, geophysical and geochemical
datasets in the hunt for water and other resources.
FRIEND AND FOE
Faiman, who left Goldman at 30 to set up Ocado, said he sees
many similarities between the two industries he has worked in,
with some of the larger players in the oil and gas industry
following the large British supermarkets by failing to
acknowledge that things can be done differently.
Ocado now has a market value of 2.4 billion pounds ($3.8
billion), although it has struggled to make a profit.
He believes NEOS can analyse large areas at a lower cost
than more traditional methods such as seismic exploration,
meaning the firm has the potential to offer a helping hand to
oil firms grappling with the lower oil prices, while also posing
a challenge to the exploration sector.
"One similarity is that the incumbents don't value this as
an approach," he said. "And that's a big advantage because if
they did value it then this wouldn't be an opportunity."
With around 60 employees, NEOS has previously partnered with
ExxonMobil, Shell and others to work in highly
explored regions as well as unexplored greenfield locations.
It has also worked with countries such as Argentina and
Lebanon and is in advanced talks to work in Cyprus.
Faiman said NEOS, which is profitable, was valued at $320
million when he invested in it last month.
($1 = 0.6355 pounds)
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)