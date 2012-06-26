U.S. Treasury's Mnuchin to bring up defense on Ottawa trip -U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
June 26 One person was dead and two others injured in an explosion Monday at a natural gas compressor station in western Colorado, according to local media.
Local media said the facility is owned by BP Plc and at its Pinion compression station, part of the company's Durango, Colorado, operations near Bayfield. BP was not immediately available for comment.
WASHINGTON, June 8 U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will raise the issue of defense spending during his trip to Ottawa on Friday, a senior U.S. Treasury official said.
LONDON, June 8 The escalating diplomatic conflict between Qatar and several of its Middle East neighbours has roiled the liquefied natural gas trade, causing at least one tanker to change course and UK gas prices to spike.