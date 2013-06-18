NEW YORK, June 18 Energy Transfer Partners LP
said an explosion occurred on its Florida Gas
Transmission pipeline in Washington County in Louisiana on
Tuesday, shutting a section of the line.
No injuries were reported, a company spokeswoman said.
Natural gas was rerouted to customers along other sections of
the Florida Gas System, according to the spokeswoman. She did
not give a timetable for when the pipe would restart or any
details on the cause of the explosion.
The near 5,500-mile Florida Gas Transmission system
transports natural gas from south Texas to south Florida. FGT is
owned by Florida Gas Transmission Co LLC, an Energy Transfer
Partners-Kinder Morgan Inc affiliate.