Reuters Market Eye - Shares in exporters gain after the rupee weakened to its lowest level in more than a month on Monday as surging crude oil prices threatened to push up domestic inflation pressures and aggravate the country's current account deficit.

Investors expect IT companies to realise better margins if the rupee remains weak in the current quarter.

Among software exporters, Infosys (INFY.NS) gains 2.05 percent, while Wipro (WIPR.NS) advances 1.4 percent.

Among drugmakers, Biocon (BION.NS) is up 0.64 percent, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (SUN.NS) rises 1.4 percent.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)