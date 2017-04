Reuters Market Eye - Exporters gain on U.S. Federal Reserve's optimism about U.S. economic recovery, traders say.

Software exporter Infosys Ltd is up 1.76 percent, while rival Tata Consultancy Services Ltd adds 1.59 percent.

Among drug makers Dr.Reddy's Laboratories gains 1.2 percent.

Fed on Wednesday dropped a characterization of U.S. labor market slack as "significant" in a show of confidence in the economy's prospects.

It also ended its massive quantitative easing programme, as expected.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)