Brokers trade on their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters Market Eye - Shares in India's exporters, which led the rally late last year and into early this year, slump after the rupee hits its strongest in 11 months against the dollar.

Exporters also suffer as investors switch to sectors with a domestic focus such as banks and infrastructure on hopes the government led by Narendra Modi will spark a recovery in the domestic economy.

Software exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS.NS) slumped 5.4 percent, while Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Ltd (REDY.NS) was down 6.2 percent and Lupin Ltd (LUPN.NS) lost 3.6 percent as of 11:11 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)