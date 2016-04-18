HOUSTON, April 18 Hess Corp. on Monday
confirmed the Bakken crude it sold for export from the U.S. Gulf
Coast is co-loaded on a vessel carrying offshore oil produced
from Exxon Mobil's Julia field in the Gulf of Mexico.
* Hess on Friday confirmed it sold 175,000 barrels of Bakken
crude for export, which loaded at St. James, Louisiana in early
April
* Exxon Mobil on Thursday confirmed it was exporting Julia
crude produced from initial well tests on its deepwater Gulf of
Mexico Julia field
* The panamax vessel, the PGC Marina, is expected to arrive
at Rotterdam, Netherlands on Monday, according to Thomson
Reuters vessel tracking data
(Reporting by Liz Hampton)