LONDON Nov 28 Asian imports of West African crude oil are set to fall in December by around 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the previous month to 1.26 million bpd, oil traders said on Monday.

About 41 cargoes of West African crude are set to sail to Asia from West Africa in December compared with a planned 53 cargoes in November.

The sharp fall was largely due to lower import requirements from China, India and Taiwan, traders said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge)