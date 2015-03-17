LONDON, March 17 Britain's Trinity Mirror
said on Tuesday it was considering a bid for certain
assets owned by Richard Desmond's Northern & Shell, following a
media report suggesting it could buy the Daily Express
newspaper.
Trinity, which owns the Daily and Sunday Mirror titles, said
it was at an early stage of evaluating certain assets and that
there was no certainty an agreement would be reached.
The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday that Trinity had
entered talks about buying the Daily Express, the 115-year-old
title that used to be one of the biggest selling papers in the
world. The Times said it was not clear if the Mirror would also
be interested in Desmond's Daily Star tabloid as well.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Paul Sandle)