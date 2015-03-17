(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 17 British newspaper publisher
Trinity Mirror could bid for the Daily Express and Daily
Star titles after it said on Tuesday that it is examining
certain assets owned by Richard Desmond's Northern & Shell
group.
The owner of the Daily and Sunday Mirror titles, which has
overhauled its finances in recent years to stand virtually
debt-free, said it is at an early stage of evaluating its
options and there is no certainty an agreement will be reached.
Britain's newspaper industry has been hammered in recent
years by the move online of both readers and advertisers, with
the Daily Mirror recording an average circulation of 886,390 in
February while the Express was almost half that, at 448,256.
But Trinity, which also owns the Daily Record, the People
and regional titles such as the Liverpool Echo and Manchester
Evening News, this month reported full-year results showing that
tight cost controls and growing digital sales would enable it to
pay its first dividend since 2008.
The mid-market Daily Express tabloid was first published 115
years ago and for a long time outsold its fierce rival, the
Daily Mail, selling about four million copies a day in the
1940s.
In recent years, however, it has failed to keep up and has
cut staff and its budget to counter falling sales. It was bought
by Desmond, who also sold his TV broadcaster Channel 5 last
year, in 2000.
The two groups could make cost savings by printing the
Express titles on Trinity's presses.
