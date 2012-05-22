* Q1 EPS $0.47 vs est $0.49
* Sees FY EPS $1.79-$1.89 vs prev view $1.84-$1.97
* Shares fall 29 pct
By Mihir Dalal
May 22 Shares of Express Inc slumped 29
percent as the apparel retailer cut its full-year earnings
forecast after botching its strategy to drive more sales of
pricier knitted sweaters and blouses for women.
Express, which sells clothes and accessories to 20- to
30-year-old men and women, has been shifting from simple knit
tops to more fashionable alternatives.
However, Express CEO Michael Weiss said there was not enough
demand for the more fashionable tops to offset the loss of sales
from the lower-priced items.
Weiss said the company failed to strike the right balance in
the first quarter, but added that Express has now introduced
more tops at lower prices.
Shares of the company hit a nine-month low of $16.38 on
Tuesday, their biggest one-day drop since Express went public
two years ago. The stock was among the top losers on the New
York Stock Exchange.
Analysts, however, said the stock slump was overdone and the
company's results would improve soon as other parts of the
business remained strong.
"While we can amply understand investor frustration over the
miss, we believe the (stock price) decline is overdone,"
Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Thomas Filandro said.
"The company can begin to reestablish credibility as early
as next quarter and drive top and bottom line upside as early as
the third quarter."
Piper Jaffray's Neely Tamminga, who kept her "overweight"
rating on the stock, said the company's move to sell more
higher-priced tops would improve margins over the longer-term.
Express also said it would delay opening a couple of its
flagship stores as it decided to move to a more "desirable"
location in New York. The delay will reduce the company's 2012
earnings by 2 cents per share.
First-quarter net income rose to $42.1 million, or 47 cents
per share, from $35.0 million, or 39 cents per share, a year
ago.
Net sales increased 6 percent to $496.0 million.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 49 cents per
share, on revenue of $503.2 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Gross margin dipped to 38.1 percent from 38.2 percent, hurt
by higher product costs.
The company now expects to earn $1.79 to $1.89 per share in
fiscal 2012, down from its previous outlook of $1.84 to $1.97
per share.