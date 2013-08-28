* 2nd-qtr same-store sales up 6 pct vs 1 pct rise yr-ago
* Sees 3rd-qtr same-store sales up mid-single digit pct
range
* CEO: merchandise "dramatically better" than a year earlier
* Raises FY earnings per share view for the second time
* Shares rise as much as 12 percent
By Maria Ajit Thomas
Aug 28 Express Inc became one of the
few U.S. apparel retailers to say that the rise in its quarterly
comparable store sales would continue in the current quarter,
helped by its trendier merchandise and an easy comparison with a
year earlier.
Its shares rose as much as 12 percent in morning trade.
The company's merchandise, including crop-tops and pencil
skirts, has clicked with shoppers, in contrast to that of
retailers such as Abercrombie & Fitch Co, whose preppy,
logo-centric clothes have fallen out of favor.
Express also raised its full-year profit forecast for the
second time this year and Chief Executive Michael Weiss said the
company was poised for a healthy current quarter as its
merchandise was "dramatically better" than a year earlier.
"What remains to be seen now is how promotional the mall
becomes, which, of course, is the wild card we can't control,"
Weiss said on a conference call with analysts.
"We are, however, prepared for a highly promotional
environment."
Retailers from Aeropostale Inc to Macy's Inc
have pointed to weak sales in the current quarter as a weak
employment market, higher payroll taxes and gasoline prices
pressure U.S. consumer discretionary spending.
However, last week, women's apparel retailer Ann Inc
said the rise in quarterly comparable store sales would continue
in the current quarter, as shoppers lapped up its merchandise.
Shares of Express rose as much as 12 percent, before paring
some gains to trade up 9 percent at $21.68 in afternoon trade.
It was the top gainer on the broader U.S. apparel retailers
index.
"WELL POSITIONED FOR FALL"
Express said its same-store sales, including online sales,
rose 6 percent in the second quarter ended Aug. 3, and expects
it to rise in the mid-single digit percentage range in the third
quarter.
"In the near-term, we believe the company is well positioned
for fall and holiday with on-trend merchandise and improved
marketing strategies," Stifel Nicolaus analyst Richard Jaffe
said in a note.
Express has bounced back after its same-store sales rose
only 1 percent in the second quarter a year earlier due to weak
demand for its knit tops. It fell 5 percent in the third quarter
after its promotional strategy to boost sales backfired.
Express, on Wednesday, raised its full-year profit forecast
to $1.52-$1.60 per share, from $1.48-$1.58. Analysts were
expecting $1.59 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Its net income for the second quarter rose 7 percent to
$16.9 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue rose 7 percent to
$486.2 million.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 20 cents per
share, on revenue of $485 million.
