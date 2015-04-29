(Adds company comments, background on hepatitis C drug
strategy)
April 29 Pharmacy benefit manager Express
Scripts Holding Co, which has aggressively negotiated
lower costs of new hepatitis C drugs, on Wednesday said a new
"focus area" will be subduing costs of a growing wave of pricey
biotech cancer drugs.
"This is going to be a much slower and much bigger effort
over time than what you saw for hepatitis," Steve Miller, chief
medical officer of Express Scripts, told analysts during a
conference call. "Cancer is different than any other disease,
much more emotional."
Miller said his company, the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit
manager, plans incremental moves and new tools to control
cancer-drug costs.
Express Scripts has been able to wrest price discounts of 40
percent or more from makers of costly new hepatitis C drugs that
virtually guarantee a cure for the liver-destroying disease,
including Gilead Sciences Inc's $1,000-a-pill Sovaldi
and AbbVie's Viekira Pak.
Some new cancer drugs are even more expensive, perhaps most
notably Amgen Inc's Blincyto treatment for a deadly
form of leukemia that carries a $178,000 pricetag for two
courses of treatment. The drug was approved by U.S. regulators
in December.
Not far behind in cost are a crop of recently approved
immuno-oncology drugs, which work by harnessing the immune
system. They include Bristol-Myers Squibb Co's Yervoy
treatment for melanoma, which commands about $120,000 for a
complete course of four infusions, and Merck & Co's new
Keytruda melanoma drug, which costs $150,000 for a year of
treatment.
Express Scripts administers drug benefits for employers and
health plans and also runs large mail order pharmacies.
(Reporting by Ransdell Pierson; Editing by Chris Reese and
Marguerita Choy)