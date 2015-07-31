By Caroline Humer
| NEW YORK, July 31
NEW YORK, July 31 Express Scripts Holding Corp
, the largest U.S. pharmacy benefit manager, said on
Friday that it would exclude about 20 new medications in 2016
from insurance coverage, including two diabetes drugs and a
weight loss drug.
For the past several years, Express Scripts has been
excluding medicines from its coverage list, a reflection of
concern about cost to its health insurers and corporate
customers, it says. The 2016 list includes 80 drugs or medical
items.
Express Scripts said it can negotiate lower drug prices when
it excluding drugs from its coverage list, which determines
whether tens of millions of people with private insurance can
easily use an insurance co-pay to buy their medicine.
One of the drugs Express Scripts is excluding for 2016 is
AstraZeneca Plc diabetes treatment Onglyza, which had
sales of $391 million in the first half of 2015. AstraZeneca was
not immediately available for comment.
It also said it would exclude Qysmia, a weight loss drug
made by Vivus Inc. Vivus has struggled to gain insurer
reimbursement for the drug and on Thursday said it would cut
about 60 jobs as part of a restructuring. Company
representatives were not immediately available for comment.
The 2016 formulary continues to exclude Gilead Sciences
Corp's pricey hepatitis C treatments Harvoni and
Sovaldi in favor of its nearest competitor, AbbVie Inc's
Viekera Pak. Sovaldi set off the debate about expensive
drugs in 2014 with its $1,000-per-pill regimen.
Express Scripts said earlier this week that it would cover
the industry's latest pricey and innovative new drug, Regeneron
Pharmaceutical Inc's and Sanofi SA's Praluent
to treat high cholesterol. Later this year, once a competing
drug from Amgen Inc is approved, its pharmacy committee
will review if it will add both drugs to its formulary.
Express Scripts added back about 10 drugs that had been cut
from the list in 2015, saying it negotiated better prices with
their manufacturers. It said that in 2016, the cuts will save
its customers $1.3 billion, up from the $1.05 billion it
estimates in savings for 2015. There are about 4,000 drugs on
the market, it said.
(Editing by Jonathan Oatis)