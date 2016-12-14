Dec 14 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States, said the conversation about drug pricing isn't going away, about a week after President-elect Donald Trump vowed to bring down prices.

Shares of the company, which also signaled it was engaged in M&A discussions, were down 4 percent at $70.10 on Wednesday.

"It's so early ... I've not seen anything that causes me to be hugely concerned," said Chief Executive Tim Wentworth, in response to a question about the impact of the Trump administration on the industry on a call with analysts. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)