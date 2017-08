BRIEF-Express Scripts wins dismissal of lawsuit over its dealings with Anthem; plaintiffs can amend complaint

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Express scripts wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit over its disclosures about its relationship with anthem -- u.s. Court ruling issued on aug 1

U.S. DISTRICT JUDGE EDGARDO RAMOS IN MANHATTAN DISMISSES LAWSUIT WITHOUT PREJUDICE, MEANING PLAINTIFFS CAN AMEND THEIR COMPLAINT

PLAINTIFFS ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF MISREPRESENTING WHAT THEY VIEWED AS ITS CONTENTIOUS RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM OVER PRICING TERMS

JUDGE SAYS PLAINTIFFS' ALLEGATIONS DO NOT ESTABLISH A STRONG INFERENCE THAT EXPRESS SCRIPTS AND COMPANY OFFICIALS INTENDED TO COMMIT FRAUD