BRIEF-Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.14
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
April 30 Express Scripts Holding Co : * Says considering a number of initiatives to benefit clients and patients
regarding Gilead's Sovaldi drug for hepatitis c * Says enthusiastic about affordable care act, despite "very rocky start" * Says "way too early" to know significance of subpoena from U.S. department of
labor
* Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.87 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S