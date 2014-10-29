BRIEF-Taiwan's TSMC orders machinery equipment from Hermes-Epitek
April 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
Oct 29 Express Scripts Holding Co : * Says may change drug formulary in mid-2015 to favor expected new hepatitis c
drugs given "unsustainable" high cost of gilead's sovaldi * Says changing formulary in mid year, instead of waiting to January, would be
an unusual step, but necessary given sovaldi's high price * Gilead shares fall 3.3 percent in morning trading * Says hopes AbbVie has different (price) approach than Gilead for its
expected new hepatitis c drug
April 26 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd
LONDON, April 26 European shares pulled back slightly from 20-month highs on Wednesday as some disappointing corporate results weighed, though shares of French luxury group Kering hit a record high after reporting strong sales.