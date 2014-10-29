Oct 29 Express Scripts Holding Co : * Says may change drug formulary in mid-2015 to favor expected new hepatitis c

drugs given "unsustainable" high cost of gilead's sovaldi * Says changing formulary in mid year, instead of waiting to January, would be

an unusual step, but necessary given sovaldi's high price * Gilead shares fall 3.3 percent in morning trading * Says hopes AbbVie has different (price) approach than Gilead for its

expected new hepatitis c drug