* Shares fall 11 percent
* Company blames economic outlook
(Adds analyst quote, updates stock price)
By Caroline Humer
Nov 6 Express Scripts Holding Co on
Tuesday said its business of managing pharmacy benefits for
large employers will come under pressure next year in the weak
economy, but investors questioned whether the company's own
strategy was on track.
Shares of Express Scripts, which became the largest U.S.
pharmacy benefits manager after buying rival Medco Health
Solutions earlier this year, fell 11 percent, a day after the
company warned that Wall Street's 2013 forecasts were too
aggressive.
Company executives, in a conference call on Tuesday that was
punctuated by heated exchanges with industry analysts, tried to
explain their view.
"Large employers have pulled back on hiring plans, using
contractors and part-time employees when necessary. Mid- and
small employers are cutting back on healthcare decisions while
waiting for more clarity on healthcare reform," Chief Executive
George Paz said during the call.
"And we continue to see low rates of drug utilization as
individuals deal with uncertainty at the household level," Paz
said, referring to a cutback on spending by Americans as they
worry about their job security.
Analysts asked Express Scripts to reconcile its view with
that of other industry sources who expect an increase in drug
use next year that would benefit the sector as a whole.
Express Scripts competes against CVS Caremark Corp.,
whose shares were up 1.2 percent to $47.18, and Catamaran Corp.
, whose U.S.-listed shares were off 2.5 percent
at $48.41.
Shares of Express Scripts were off $7.11 at $55.77 near
midday.
The outlook took Wall Street by surprise and created
frustration, explained Charles Rhyee, an analyst at Cowen & Co.
who was on the call.
"People were trying to understand what it could be that they
were missing and if it was more serious than what the company
was saying. But I think the company was adamant it was not
anything more than what they said," Rhyee said.
Express Scripts blamed its weaker outlook on new information
about a tough 2013, marked by customer attrition as the number
of people with employer-based health plans decreases with
unemployment. Even those with health plans are expected to spend
less on drugs, they said.
Under the U.S. Patient Protection and Affordable Healthcare
Act, more small employers are expected to offer healthcare in
2014 and others will be insured from state-based health
exchanges. If Republican challenger Mitt Romney wins Tuesday's
presidential election, he has vowed to roll back the healthcare
law signed by President Barack Obama.
"All I can tell you is what we see in our numbers. And we
see utilization trends decline. And we represent a pretty big
piece of the puzzle here," Paz said.
One analyst asked why, given the outlook for earnings,
investors should buy the stock at all.
"If you're not in the market buying stock or deleveraging
aggressively, I'm not sure why we need to own the stock in the
near term," Robert Willoughby, an analyst at Bank of
America/Merrill Lynch said during the call, asking if the
stock's new level was a good assessment of the company's growth
outlook.
Paz responded in a short sentence. "I think our stock is
tremendously undervalued."
