* Q4 profit $0.82 excluding items vs Street view $0.85
* Revenue $12.1 billion vs Street $11.6 billion
FEB 22 - Express Scripts Inc,
which is buying rival pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health
Solutions Inc for $29 billion, reported
lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday on
higher costs, including an unexpected tax expense.
The company posted a net profit of $290.4 million, or 59 per
share, compared with a profit of $329.6 million, or 62 cents per
share, a year ago.
Excluding items Express earned 82 cents per share. Analysts
on average expected 85 cents per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose about 7 percent to $12.1 billion, topping Wall
Street Estimates of $11.6 billion.