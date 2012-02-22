* Q4 profit $0.82 excluding items vs Street view $0.85

FEB 22 - Express Scripts Inc, which is buying rival pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health Solutions Inc for $29 billion, reported lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday on higher costs, including an unexpected tax expense.

The company posted a net profit of $290.4 million, or 59 per share, compared with a profit of $329.6 million, or 62 cents per share, a year ago.

Excluding items Express earned 82 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 85 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose about 7 percent to $12.1 billion, topping Wall Street Estimates of $11.6 billion.