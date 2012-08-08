* Express Scripts has already moved some clients to new
platform
* Adds 125 new clients this year
* Sees further cost saving in second half
* Shares up 8.4 percent
By Bill Berkrot
Aug 8 Express Scripts Holding Co said
on Wednesday that the lengthy anti-trust review that held up its
$29 billion acquisition of rival pharmacy benefit manager Medco
Health Solutions actually helped speed up the integration
process once the deal closed.
Express reported better-than-expected second-quarter
financial results on Tuesday and raised the midpoint of its
full-year earnings per share forecast by 17 cents, partly
because of cost savings from the Medco deal coming sooner than
anticipated.
Express Scripts shares were up about 8 percent in early
afternoon trading on Wednesday.
The Medco acquisition closed in early April after a highly
contentious, eight month review of a deal that combined two of
the nation's three largest PBMs and created a clear leader in
managing drug benefits for Americans.
"Because we were given an extended period of time by the
government as they reviewed the acquisition, we had more time
to plan and get things in place," Express Scripts Chief
Executive George Paz told analysts on a conference call.
"So once we closed the deal we were able to go in and
quickly, prudently focus on getting the boat rightsized," he
said, referring to some difficulties Medco had last year with
lost clients and other issues.
"That accelerated savings into the current quarter, which
helped us," Paz said.
The company said it expects further selling, general and
administrative cost savings in the second half of 2012.
Express Scripts has consistently said it expects $1 billion
in savings once Medco is fully integrated, and suggested it
might be in a position to update that view when it gives its
2013 forecast later this year.
"The Medco merger synergies are going along great and way
ahead of schedule," said Arthur Henderson, an analyst with
Jefferies & Co. "Management is still clinging to that $1 billion
synergy estimate, but my sense is when everything is said and
done it will probably be double that, probably more like $2
billion."
The integration process, while ahead of schedule, is still
in its infancy, Paz noted.
"There's an awful lot of things that need to be done in
order to put these two companies together," Paz said.
Most important, he stressed, was getting all the customers
from two large companies onto the new combined technology
platform.
"The sooner we can get that done, the sooner we can
eliminate all the significant costs associated with multiple
platforms and development and regulatory costs," he said.
Paz said the first wave of members had been moved onto the
new platform and that the company was ready to move the next
tier of customers over in a couple of weeks.
"So we're well on our path in those efforts," he said.
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, administer drug benefits
for employers and health plans and run large mail order
pharmacies.
Express Scripts said that in addition to a 95 percent client
retention rate based on claim counts, it has won 125 new
customers so far this year.
"Winning new business is important, but retaining business
is the most important thing we can do. The focus has to be on
maintaining what we have," Paz said.
"We feel good about our selling season, and we feel good
about where we stand."
Express Scripts shares were up 8.15 percent at $60.59 the
Nasdaq after climbing to $60.85 earlier in the day -- within 4
cents of an all-time high.