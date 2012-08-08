* Express Scripts has already moved some clients to new platform

* Adds 125 new clients this year

* Sees further cost saving in second half

* Shares up 8.4 percent

By Bill Berkrot

Aug 8 Express Scripts Holding Co said on Wednesday that the lengthy anti-trust review that held up its $29 billion acquisition of rival pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health Solutions actually helped speed up the integration process once the deal closed.

Express reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results on Tuesday and raised the midpoint of its full-year earnings per share forecast by 17 cents, partly because of cost savings from the Medco deal coming sooner than anticipated.

Express Scripts shares were up about 8 percent in early afternoon trading on Wednesday.

The Medco acquisition closed in early April after a highly contentious, eight month review of a deal that combined two of the nation's three largest PBMs and created a clear leader in managing drug benefits for Americans.

"Because we were given an extended period of time by the government as they reviewed the acquisition, we had more time to plan and get things in place," Express Scripts Chief Executive George Paz told analysts on a conference call.

"So once we closed the deal we were able to go in and quickly, prudently focus on getting the boat rightsized," he said, referring to some difficulties Medco had last year with lost clients and other issues.

"That accelerated savings into the current quarter, which helped us," Paz said.

The company said it expects further selling, general and administrative cost savings in the second half of 2012.

Express Scripts has consistently said it expects $1 billion in savings once Medco is fully integrated, and suggested it might be in a position to update that view when it gives its 2013 forecast later this year.

"The Medco merger synergies are going along great and way ahead of schedule," said Arthur Henderson, an analyst with Jefferies & Co. "Management is still clinging to that $1 billion synergy estimate, but my sense is when everything is said and done it will probably be double that, probably more like $2 billion."

The integration process, while ahead of schedule, is still in its infancy, Paz noted.

"There's an awful lot of things that need to be done in order to put these two companies together," Paz said.

Most important, he stressed, was getting all the customers from two large companies onto the new combined technology platform.

"The sooner we can get that done, the sooner we can eliminate all the significant costs associated with multiple platforms and development and regulatory costs," he said.

Paz said the first wave of members had been moved onto the new platform and that the company was ready to move the next tier of customers over in a couple of weeks.

"So we're well on our path in those efforts," he said.

Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, administer drug benefits for employers and health plans and run large mail order pharmacies.

Express Scripts said that in addition to a 95 percent client retention rate based on claim counts, it has won 125 new customers so far this year.

"Winning new business is important, but retaining business is the most important thing we can do. The focus has to be on maintaining what we have," Paz said.

"We feel good about our selling season, and we feel good about where we stand."

Express Scripts shares were up 8.15 percent at $60.59 the Nasdaq after climbing to $60.85 earlier in the day -- within 4 cents of an all-time high.