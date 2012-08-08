* Express Scripts has already moved some clients to new
platform
* Adds 125 new clients this year
* Sees further cost saving in second half
* Shares up 8.3 percent
By Bill Berkrot
Aug 8 Express Scripts Holding Co said
on Wednesday that the lengthy anti-trust review for its $29
billion purchase of rival pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health
Solutions actually helped speed the integration process once the
deal closed.
Express reported better-than-expected second-quarter
financial results on Tuesday and raised its full year earnings
forecast, partly because cost savings from the Medco deal came
sooner than anticipated.
Express Scripts shares were up more than 8 percent in
afternoon trading on Wednesday.
The Medco acquisition closed in early April after a highly
contentious, eight-month review. The deal combined two of the
nation's three largest PBMs and created a clear leader in
managing drug benefits for Americans.
"Because we were given an extended period of time by the
government as they reviewed the acquisition, we had more time
to plan and get things in place," Express Scripts Chief
Executive George Paz told analysts on a conference call on
Wednesday.
"So once we closed the deal we were able to go in and
quickly, prudently focus on getting the boat rightsized," he
said, referring to some difficulties Medco had last year with
lost clients and other issues. "That accelerated savings into
the current quarter, which helped us."
The company said it expects further selling, general and
administrative cost savings in the second half of 2012.
Paz said that a dispute with Walgreen Co, the
largest U.S. drug store chain, that had concerned Express
investors "wasn't a big negative at the end of the day."
A disagreement over contract terms had led Walgreen to stop
filling prescriptions for Express Scripts patients at the
beginning of 2012. It was resolved last month, and Walgreen will
resume doing business with Express in September.
Paz said that losing Walgreen from its network had led
clients to take a serious look at increasing use of Express
Scripts' more profitable mail order pharmacy business.
"The dispute with Walgreen totally helped mail," Paz said,
adding that two former Medco executives on his team have strong
track records of driving mail order business.
MORE THAN $1 BLN IN SAVINGS
Express Scripts has consistently said that it expects $1
billion in savings once Medco is fully integrated, and suggested
it might be in a position to update that view when it gives its
2013 forecast later this year.
"The Medco merger synergies are going along great and way
ahead of schedule," said Arthur Henderson, an analyst with
Jefferies & Co. "Management is still clinging to that $1 billion
synergy estimate, but my sense is when everything is said and
done it will probably be double that, probably more like $2
billion."
The integration process, while ahead of schedule, is still
in its infancy, Paz noted.
"There's an awful lot of things that need to be done in
order to put these two companies together," Paz said, including
getting all the customers from two large companies onto a new
combined technology platform.
"The sooner we can get that done, the sooner we can
eliminate all the significant costs associated with multiple
platforms and development and regulatory costs," he said.
Paz said the first wave of members had been moved onto the
new platform and that the company was ready to move the next
tier of customers over in a couple of weeks.
Paz declined to speculate on how much Walgreen business
might come back after September 15.
But rival PBM CVS Caremark Corp has said it expects
to retain at least 50 percent of the prescription business it
gained from Walgreen during the dispute with Express Scripts.
Express Scripts said the company has seen a 95 percent
client retention rate, based on claim counts, and that it has
won 125 new customers so far this year.
"Winning new business is important, but retaining business
is the most important thing we can do. The focus has to be on
maintaining what we have," Paz said. "We feel good about our
selling season, and we feel good about where we stand."
Express Scripts shares were up 8 percent at $60.54 on the
Nasdaq after reaching $60.85 earlier in the day.