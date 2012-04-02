* Commission votes 3-1 to close probe
* Dissenting voter says FTC should have sued to stop deal
* No divestitures required by FTC in $29 bln deal
* Express adds 3 Medco execs to leadership team
* Express Scripts shares rise 2.4 percent
By Lewis Krauskopf
April 2 Express Scripts Inc won U.S.
antitrust clearance to purchase rival Medco Health Solutions Inc
following a contentious eight-month review, creating the
clear leader in management of prescriptions for Americans.
The Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it had closed
its investigation into the roughly $29 billion deal, first
announced in July, that combines two of the three largest U.S.
pharmacy benefit companies, or PBMs. Separately, the companies
said they completed the deal.
Express Scripts shares closed up 2.4 percent in Monday
trading on the Nasdaq. Before Monday's trading session, Medco
shares were converted into Express Scripts shares and cash,
based on terms of the deal.
Acquiring Medco more than doubles Express Scripts revenue
base and makes it significantly bigger than its closest rival,
CVS Caremark, in terms of processing prescriptions.
PBMs like Express and Medco are supposed to cut the cost of
medicines for their employers and health plan clients, in large
part by encouraging more use of generic drugs.
But with generics already making up about 75 percent of
prescriptions, the combined company is going to need to show
other ways they can give value to customers, Jefferies & Co
analyst Arthur Henderson said.
"It is a space that is radically changing, and it is going
to continue to radically change," Henderson said. The merger, he
said, "will give them more tools to work with to figure out how
to continue to deliver lower costs to their customers."
With the deal now cleared, Express Scripts would set out to
start evaluating Medco more intensely, Express Chief Medical
Officer Steve Miller said. It did not set a timetable for making
decisions, such as on facility closings.
"We're going to do a thoughtful evaluation of all those
assets," Miller said in an interview.
Express Scripts Chief Executive George Paz was on site at
Medco's headquarters in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, on Monday
for a town hall meeting with employees.
NO ASSET SALES REQUIRED BY FTC
Express Scripts and Medco maintained that a combined company
with more clout would benefit consumers by driving down
prescription costs, while critics countered that the deal would
lead to higher prices and worse service for patients.
The FTC voted 3-1 to close its investigation into the deal,
and did not impose any conditions or asset sales on the
companies.
The majority of commissioners stated that their
investigation revealed a "competitive market for PBM services
characterized by numerous, vigorous competitors who are
expanding and winning business from traditional market leaders."
"The acquisition of Medco by Express Scripts will likely not
change these dynamics," the statement said.
Mike Cowie, a partner with law firm Dechert, Medco's
antitrust counsel, said, "The bees trying to sting this merger
were competitors, not customers, and what's important to the FTC
is how customers see the merger."
In a statement dissenting with the majority, Commissioner
Julie Brill called it a "merger to duopoly with few efficiencies
in a market with high entry barriers -- something no court has
ever approved.
"I therefore respectfully submit that the commission should
have filed a complaint in federal district court seeking to
enjoin the transaction pending a full trial on the merits here
at the commission," Brill said.
Express Scripts and Medco posted combined revenue of $116
billion last year and had more than 33,000 employees. They
processed 1.73 billion prescriptions, on an adjusted basis, and
although Medco's total was set to take a hit with the impending
loss of its biggest account, insurer UnitedHealth Group,
the combined company is still well ahead of CVS Caremark.
The combined company stands to have market share of just
over 40 percent and will reduce the number of "significant"
competitors in the PBM industry to nine, the commission said.
However, Brill said, "I am at a loss to see how any of these
purportedly significant competitors can be seen as anything
other than a fringe when compared to the Big Three."
Express Scripts said it still expected $1 billion in cost
savings and other synergies from the acquisitions. The deal is
expected to slightly add to earnings per share in the first year
after closing, Express Scripts said.
Investors may have been bidding up Express Scripts shares in
part because the FTC did not force any divestitures, such as of
a specialty pharmacy, which had been assumed in the cost-savings
estimates, Henderson said.
"With that not the case, presumably the synergy number goes
up," Henderson said.
THREE MEDCO EXECS JOIN EXPRESS
The deal's approval came after months of tension for traders
anxious to know if the deal would go through. At one point,
shortly after the deal was announced, Medco's share price was 27
percent below the offer value, and some analysts initially
called it a coin flip over whether it would win regulatory
approval.
Large grocery chains, many of which operate their own
pharmacies, community pharmacies and some consumer groups,
opposed the deal, saying a combined Express-Medco would gain too
much power in the market and would squeeze them financially.
Last week, the National Association of Chain Drug Stores,
the National Community Pharmacists Association, and nine retail
pharmacy companies filed a lawsuit in the U.S. court for the
Western District of Pennsylvania seeking to stop the deal.
The two pharmacy groups said on Monday they would file a
motion requesting Express and Medco keep their assets separate
pending review of their lawsuit and urged state attorneys
general to take action to block the deal.
"We believe this merger will lead to higher prescription
drug costs, fewer choices and diminished competition in both the
community pharmacy and PBM sectors," the heads of chain
drugstore and community pharmacist groups said in a joint
statement.
Express Scripts now is a larger competitor for CVS, as well
as for smaller PBMs such as Catalyst Health Solutions
and SXC Health Solutions, and UnitedHealth, which is
building up its pharmacy business.
As part of the transition, three Medco executives joined the
senior leadership team at Express Scripts, expanding that group
to 13 people. The Medco additions are: Brian Griffin, who ran
Medco's international business; Timothy Wentworth, president of
sales and account management; and Glen Stettin, senior vice
president for clinical, research and new solutions.
Medco CEO David Snow and Chief Financial Officer Rich Rubino
are among the executives who have left the company, Express
Scripts said.
Miller indicated on Monday that Express Scripts might be
interested in following through with Medco's efforts to build an
international business, an area where Paz had previously
expressed skepticism.
"We definitely want to look at these assets," Miller said.
"Healthcare doesn't respect borders, so we're very excited to
see what they have been doing outside the United States."