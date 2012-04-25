* Judge refuses to order Medco be divested, cites harm
* Separating Medco would create "headless" company--judge
* Judge to rule later on Express Scripts bid to dismiss case
By Jonathan Stempel
April 25 A federal judge rejected on Wednesday a
request by pharmacy trade groups to derail Express Scripts Inc's
efforts to integrate rival Medco Health Solutions Inc
following its recent $29.1 billion takeover.
U.S. District Judge Cathy Bissoon in Pittsburgh declined to
issue a preliminary injunction to force Express Scripts to
divest Medco or keep it separate. She said she will not decide
whether to issue a permanent injunction until after ruling on
Express Scripts' request to dismiss the case entirely.
"An order holding separate Medco from Express Scripts ...
would result in a headless organization that would likely be
unable to survive on its own, much less compete against Express
Scripts," Bissoon wrote. "This, ironically, is exactly the harm
that plaintiffs seek to prevent."
Bissoon also said the plaintiffs did not show how a brief
delay in divesting Medco would cause them "immediate" and
"irreparable" harm.
Plaintiffs including the National Association of Chain Drug
Stores, the National Community Pharmacists Association and
several independent pharmacies had argued that the merger
violated antitrust law by reducing competition, and would lead
to less consumer choice and higher prescription drug prices.
The March 29 lawsuit was filed four days before Express
Scripts said it completed the merger, after having won approval
from a divided Federal Trade Commission.
Express Scripts spokesman Brian Henry said the company is
pleased with the decision. Lawyers for the plaintiffs did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
The trade groups had sought a court order to keep Medco's
assets separate until their claims could be addressed, or else
require that Express Scripts divest more assets than it planned.
Express Scripts countered that the plaintiffs waited an
inexcusably long eight months after the merger was announced to
sue. It also said that halting the integration would cause
uncertainty and perhaps cost business.
The merger combined two of the three largest U.S. pharmacy
benefits managers. It more than doubled Express Scripts' revenue
base and put the St. Louis-based company well ahead of rival CVS
Caremark Corp in processing prescriptions.
In early afternoon trading, Express Scripts shares rose 10
cents to $57.32 on the Nasdaq.
The case is National Association of Chain Drug Stores et al
v. Express Scripts Inc et al, U.S. District Court, Western
District of Pennsylvania, No. 12-00395.