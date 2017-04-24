April 24 Express Scripts Holding Co, the largest pharmacy benefit manager in the United States, said health insurer Anthem Inc was unlikely to renew its contract with the company.

Express Scripts' contract with Anthem expires in December 2019.

"It is difficult for us to understand why Anthem has not recognized the potential value which could be brought forth by engaging in meaningful discussions," Express Scripts Chief Executive Tim Wentworth said.

(Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)