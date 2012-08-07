BR Malls denies reports of merger talks with Aliansce
SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.
Aug 7 Express Scripts Holding Co on Tuesday raised its full year earnings forecast, citing a strong second quarter, increased use of more profitable generic drugs and sooner than expected cost savings from its $29 billion acquisition of rival pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health Solutions.
Express, now the clear leader in managing drug benefits for Americans, said it now expects adjusted 2012 earnings of $3.60 to $3.75 per share, up from its prior view of $3.36 to $3.66.
Wall Street on average was estimating $3.53 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
SAO PAULO, June 6 Brazilian mall operator BR Malls Participações SA on Tuesday denied media reports saying it was negotiating a merger with rival Aliansce Shopping Centers SA.
* Credit Suisse announces coupon payments and expected coupon payments on Credit Suisse x-links® exchange traded notes (the "etns") Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: