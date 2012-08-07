* Q2 adjusted EPS $0.88 vs Wall Street view $0.82
* Sees 2012 adjusted EPS $3.60-$3.75, up from $3.36-$3.66
* Shares rise 7.4 percent
By Bill Berkrot
Aug 7 Express Scripts Holding Co on
Tuesday raised its full-year earnings forecast, citing a strong
second quarter, increased use of more profitable generic drugs
and sooner-than-expected cost savings from its $29 billion
acquisition of rival pharmacy benefit manager Medco Health
Solutions.
Express Scripts shares, which were already up about 25
percent this year, rose more than 7 percent.
Express, now the clear leader in managing drug benefits for
Americans, said it now expects adjusted 2012 earnings of $3.60
to $3.75 per share, up from its prior view of $3.36 to $3.66.
Wall Street on average was estimating $3.53 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
"The old guidance had been conservative and they've been
saying ever since the deal that integration is going better than
expected and the synergies are coming faster than expected and
that's what drove the upside in the quarter," said Gabelli & Co
analyst Jeff Jonas.
"The debt they issued to fund the deal came with very
attractive rates and that's also helping earnings," he added.
The company, in its first quarter since completing the Medco
deal in early April, reported higher than expected second
quarter profit.
Excluding items such as acquisition related costs, Express
said it had adjusted earnings of 88 cents per share, exceeding
analysts' average expectations by 6 cents, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Net profit was $170.9 million, or 21 cents per share, down
from a year-ago profit of $334.2 million, or 66 cents per share.
Revenue in the first quarterly results that combine Express
and Medco sales totaled $27.69 billion, topping Wall Street
estimates of $26.57 billion.
"Obviously this is a banner quarter," said Edward Jones
analyst Judson Clark. "This quarter's results point to a
stronger long-term story as well. They beat on sales, beat on
earnings and raised guidance."
"The company has had a strong track record of acquisition
integration and we clearly see that in their raised guidance,"
Clark added.
Express Scripts is expected to provide more details on the
integration and perhaps on its renewed agreement with pharmacy
chain Walgreen Co on a conference call with industry
analysts on Wednesday. It said it still expects to realize cost
savings from Medco synergies of $1 billion once fully
integrated.
"We are fully under way with the integration process," Chief
Executive George Paz said in a statement.
The company previously said integration would likely be
complete in the first half of 2014.
Rival CVS Caremark Corp earlier on Tuesday reported
higher quarterly profit and raised its full year forecast in
part due to business it gained from Walgreen while the pharmacy
chain was not doing business with Express Scripts.
A disagreement over contract terms led Walgreen to stop
filling prescriptions for Express Scripts patients at the
beginning of 2012. After resolving their dispute last month, the
largest U.S. drug store chain will resume doing business with
Express Scripts as of Sept. 15.
But CVS has said it expects to retain at least 50 percent of
the prescription business in gained from Walgreen during the
dispute with Express Scripts.
Express said it has so far achieved a customer retention
rate for its combined business exceeding 95 percent.
"That's pretty solid given all the uncertainty over the
antitrust review and now integration," Gabelli's Jonas said of
the company's retention rate.
The Medco deal closed in April after a lengthy and
contentious review of potential antitrust issues over the
combination of two of the industry's three biggest players.
The overall fill rate for generic medicines rose to 77.8
percent from 74 percent a year ago.
Cheaper generic drugs carry a higher profit margin than more
expensive branded medicines, and companies such as Express
Scripts are always trying to drive down costs for customers and
raise its own profits through increased use of generics.
Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, administer drug benefits
for employers and health plans and run large mail order
pharmacies.
Express Scripts shares jumped in extended trading to $60.17
after closing at $56.02 on Nasdaq.