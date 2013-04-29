BRIEF-Moody's maintains negative outlook on Bahrain's banking system
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
April 29 Pharmacy benefit manager Express Scripts Holding Co on Monday reported higher-than-expected first quarter earnings, helped by greater use of more profitable generic medicines.
The company posted a net profit from continuing operations of $374 million, or 45 cents per share, compared with a profit of $270.2 million, or 55 cents per share, a year ago.
Excluding items, Express earned 99 cents per share. Analysts on average expected 97 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
* Moody's on Bahrain- expect modest pressure on asset quality over outlook period, problem loans rising to about 7.0% of gross loans from 6.3% at 2016 end (adds missing space)
May 31 UK-based financial broker NEX Group said its finance head, Stuart Bridges, had stepped down from the board and would leave the company later in the year.