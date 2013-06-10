(Corrects to show Credit Suisse placed third in Leading Pan-European Brokerage Firm for Trading and Execution category, not Bank of America Merrill Lynch) June 10 Bank of America Merrill Lynch scooped the top prize at the annual Thomson Reuters Extel Awards, ending UBS's 12-year winning streak, while JP Morgan was named best fund manager for the fourth consecutive year. The following table lists the winners and runners-up in the awards: AWARD RANKINGS Leading Pan-European 1. UBS Brokerage Firm for 2. Morgan Stanley Trading and Execution 3. Credit Suisse Leading Pan-European 1. Philip Guest, UBS Global AM Fund Management 2. Peter Lawrence, JP Morgan Asset Individual Management 3. Marco Signorini, Tudor Capital Leading Pan-European 1. Deutsche Bank Brokerage Firm for 2. UBS Operations 3. Citi Leading Pan-European 1. Christian Becker-Hussong, Munich Investor Relations RE Professional 2. Stephan Egger, Deutsche Telekom 3. Simon Mays-Smith, Pearson Plc Leading Pan-European 1. GLG Partners Hedge Fund 2. Tudor Capital 3. Exane Asset Management Leading Pan-European 1. Citi Brokerage Firm for 2. UBS Equity Sales 3. Bank of America Securities-Merrill Lynch Leading Brokerage Firm 1. Numis Securities for UK Small and Mid 2. Peel Hunt Caps 3. Investec Securities Leading Pan-European 1. Gerard Zaffran, Bank of America Specialist Sales Person Securities-Merrill Lynch 2. Sophie Warrick, JP Morgan Cazenove 3. Mark Howden, Nomura Securities Leading Pan-European 1. Kepler Cheuvreux Brokerage Firm for 2. Bank of America Sustainability Research Securities-Merrill Lynch 3. UBS Leading Pan-European 1. Andrew Wood, Sanford C. Equity Analyst Bernstein 2. Andreas Willi, JP Morgan Cazenove 3. Antoine Belge, HSBC Leading Pan-European 1. JP Morgan Asset Management Fund Management Firm 2. Fidelity Management & Research 3. BlackRock Investment Management Leading Pan-European 1. Allianz SE Quoted Company for 2. Vodafone Group Plc Investor Relations 3. Sanofi SA Leading Pan-European 1. Capital Goods Team, Bank of Sector Team (Equity) America Securities-Merrill Lynch 2. Chemicals Team, Deutsche Bank 3. Capital Goods Team, JP Morgan Leading Pan-European 1. Bank of America Brokerage Firm for Securities-Merrill Lynch Equity and 2. UBS Equity-Linked Research 3. Morgan Stanley (Reporting by Clare Hutchison; editing by David Holmes and Tom Pfeiffer)