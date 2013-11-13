Nov 13 Shares of hotel chain Extended Stay
America Inc rose as much as 15 percent in their market
debut, valuing the company at about $4.6 billion.
The Charlotte, North Carolina-based company raised $566
million after its initial public offering of 28.3 million shares
was priced at $20 per share, the mid-point of its expected price
range.
Extended Stay shares opened at $22.75 and touched a high of
$22.96 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan were the lead
underwriters for the offering.
(Reporting by Neha Dimri and Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore;
Editing by Kirti Pandey)