Jan 6 Extend Health Inc, a provider of health benefit management services, filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $75 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

The company did not reveal how many shares it plans to sell or their expected price.

Extend Health intends to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "XH."

In a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission, the San Mateo, California-based company said Morgan Stanley & Co LLC, Barclays Capital Inc and Wells Fargo Securities LLC will underwrite the IPO.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different.