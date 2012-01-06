* Plans to list under the symbol "XH" on NYSE
* Morgan Stanley, Barclays Capital and Wells Fargo
Securities to underwrite IPO
Jan 6 Extend Health Inc, a provider of
health benefit management services, filed with U.S. regulators
on Friday to raise up to $75 million in an initial public
offering of its common stock.
The company did not reveal how many shares it plans to sell
or their expected price.
Extend Health intends to list its common stock on the New
York Stock Exchange under the symbol "XH."
In a filing with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission,
the San Mateo, California-based company said Morgan Stanley & Co
LLC, Barclays Capital Inc and Wells Fargo Securities LLC will
underwrite the IPO.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its
first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The
final size of the IPO could be different.