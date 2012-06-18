British vote upset leaves European shares in choppy waters
* Basic resources provide biggest sectoral boost (Adds details, updates prices)
June 18 Yamana Gold Inc will buy Extorre Gold Mines Ltd for C$412.9 million in a cash-and-stock deal, Yamana Gold said.
Under the terms of the deal, Extorre shareholders will receive C$4.26 a share comprising of C$3.50 in cash and 0.0467 of a Yamana common share.
* Basic resources provide biggest sectoral boost (Adds details, updates prices)
TORONTO, June 9 Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's largest publicly traded copper miner, is "on a path" to get a new mining deal with Indonesia this year for its giant Grasberg mine, Chief Financial Officer Kathleen Quirk said on Thursday.