MELBOURNE Jan 11 Namibia has approved a possible $2.2 billion Chinese takeover of Extract Resources , which is developing the Husab uranium mine in the southern African nation, the Australian company said on Wednesday.

China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) is bidding to take over Extract's 42.7 percent owner Kalahari Minerals and has committed to making a bid for Extract if it gets to more than 50 percent control of Kalahari.