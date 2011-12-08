SYDNEY Dec 9 China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp (CGNPC) on Friday valued its offer for Australia's Extract Resources at A$8.65 per share after agreeing to buy Kalahari Minerals, the top shareholder in Extract.

Kalahari Minerals has already agreed to be taken over by China Guangdong Nuclear in a cash deal valuing it at 632 million pounds ($991 million).

Extract is the owner of the Husab uranium project in Namibia.