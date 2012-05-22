* CFO John Kurtzweil will leave Cree on June 15

* Cree shares down 3 pct, premarket

* Extreme Network shares up 2 pct, premarket

May 22 Network equipment maker Extreme Networks Inc named Cree Inc Chief Financial Officer John Kurtzweil as its new finance chief, replacing interim CFO Jim Judson.

Kurtzweil will leave the LED maker on June 15, Cree said.

He was instrumental in growing Cree's revenue from $400 million in 2007 to over a billion dollars at present.

Before taking up his current post in 2006, Kurtzweil was CFO of Cirrus Logic Inc and ON Semiconductor Corp.

Extreme Networks shares were up 2 percent to $3.66 in trading before the bell on Tuesday on the Nasdaq, while Cree shares were down 3 percent to $28.13.