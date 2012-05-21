May 21 Network equipment maker Extreme Networks Inc said it granted investor George Soros and his affiliates an exemption to buy additional common shares of the company.

The exemption is conditioned on clauses that Soros buys no more than 9.9 percent of the outstanding stock and makes the purchases on or before April 30, 2013, the company said in a filing with U.S. regulators.

Soros Fund Management LLC held an 8.8 percent stake in the company as of Feb. 29.