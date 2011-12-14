JOHANNESBURG Dec 14 South African miner Exxaro said on Wednesday that thousands of its lower-level employees were expected to benefit from a 1 billion rand ($120 million) payout this month following the maturity of its "empowerment" plan.

To right the wrongs of apartheid and give blacks a bigger stake in the economy, South Africa requires companies including miners to meet quotas on black ownership, employment and procurement. In the local political and commercial jargon this is known as "empowerment".

The diversified miner set up an empowerment participation scheme for its employees up to lower management level in 2006 to widen the ownership base.

Critics say such deals often only enrich a politically connected elite, sparking a push by unions and the government for more "broad-based" schemes that benefit the rank and file.

Exxaro, which was itself formed as part of an empowerment transaction, said the scheme had 9,694 beneficiaries and held about 3 percent of its shares. The shares were sold on Dec. 8 after reaching maturity, generating about 1 billion rand.

The company said the amount each beneficiary would get would depend on length of membership in the scheme; someone with five years' membership could expect about 135,000 rand before tax.

The company will launch a new share scheme next year, and Chief Executive Officer Sipho Nkosi said the format of the new plan would be announced later as negotiations with various stakeholders were still ongoing.

South Africa's Kumba Iron Ore recently also announced a similar but bigger payout to its employees. ($1 = 8.2823 South African rand) (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda, editing by Ed Stoddard and Will Waterman)