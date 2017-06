JOHANNESBURG Feb 23 South African diversified miner Exxaro plans to more than double capital expenditure this year to 10.93 billion rand ($1.42 billion), a copy of the results presentation showed on Thursday.

Out of that, 2.1 billion rand will go to expansion of its iron ore business as it seeks to diversify beyond coal.

For 2013, capital expenditure is estimated at 8.696 billion rand. ($1 = 7.7140 South African rand) (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; editing by David Dolan)