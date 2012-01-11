JOHANNESBURG Jan 11 More than 1,000 workers at Exxaro Resources' Arnot coal mine in South African plan to down tools from Friday to protest conditions of employment, union leaders on Wednesday.

"It cannot be right that Exxaro changes its policies such that our members lose years of service," said Mxolisi Hoboyi, branch secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers.

Exxaro is South Africa's second-largest coal producer and a major supplier to power utility Eskom. (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)