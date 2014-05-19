BRIEF-Thaihot's Q1 net profit down 28.35 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit down 28.35 percent y/y at 230.7 million yuan ($33.46 million)
May 19 Exxaro Resources Ltd :
* Announces successful debut bond
* Raised a total of 1 bln rand against an overwhelmingly oversubscribed order book of 5.15 bln rand
* Bonds were issued under Exxaro's recently established r5 billion Domestic Medium Term Note (DMTN) programme listed on interest rate market of JSE
* Two floating rate bonds were on offer, a three-year bond and a five-year bond Further company coverage:
* Says Q1 net profit down 28.35 percent y/y at 230.7 million yuan ($33.46 million)
BEIJING, April 28 Chinese automaker BYD Co Ltd , backed by Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc, expects a fall of up to 31.4 percent in first-half net profit as Beijing's cut to subsidies slows green car sales slow in China.