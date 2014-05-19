May 19 Exxaro Resources Ltd :

* Announces successful debut bond

* Raised a total of 1 bln rand against an overwhelmingly oversubscribed order book of 5.15 bln rand

* Bonds were issued under Exxaro's recently established r5 billion Domestic Medium Term Note (DMTN) programme listed on interest rate market of JSE

* Two floating rate bonds were on offer, a three-year bond and a five-year bond Further company coverage: