Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
Dec 3 Exxaro Resources Ltd
* Shareholders are advised that board of directors has approved giving of financial assistance to related and interrelated companies of group up to an amount not exceeding R40 billion
* Financial assistance at any time and from time to time during period 1 January 2015 to 31 December 2015. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
BUENOS AIRES, April 25 Argentina's economic activity fell 1.9 percent in February compared with the previous month, the largest month-on-month drop since President Mauricio Macri took office in December 2015, the country's Indec statistics agency said on Tuesday.