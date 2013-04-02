* Could cost up to $24.5 bln, based on costs of Shell's
project-Reuters estimate
* Final investment decision on project in 2014-15 - Exxon
By Rebekah Kebede
PERTH, April 2 Exxon Mobil and BHP
Billiton are planning to build the world's largest
floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) processing and export plant
off the northwestern shore of Australia, despite growing
concerns about the cost competitiveness of the country's LNG
projects.
At around half a kilometre (0.3 miles) long, the vessel
would be nearly as long as five football fields laid end-to-end
and would be the largest floating facility in the world.
The plant would bump up Australia's current LNG production
by nearly 30 percent, producing 6 million to 7 million tonnes
per annum (mtpa), enough to fuel the LNG needs of Japan, the
world's largest importer of the gas, for about a month.
Exxon and BHP's decision to develop the Scarborough field
using floating LNG is another vote of confidence in the as yet
untried technology, which energy companies hope will help cut
down on the ballooning costs of developing gas.
Exxon, which detailed the plan in a filing with Australia's
environment department on Tuesday, did not give a cost estimate
for the plant.
Australia currently has $190 billion worth of LNG projects
under way and is on track to replace Qatar as the world's
largest LNG exporter by the end of the decade.
But the country has been plagued by cost inflation, and of
seven LNG plants under construction there that are due to come
online in 2014 or later, four have already announced cost
blowouts ranging from 15 to 40 percent.
FITCH BEARISH
High costs and competition from other LNG producing regions
such as North America and East Africa have led some industry
analysts to predict that Australia's growth potential as an LNG
producer is increasingly limited.
Fitch Ratings was the latest to forecast lower growth for
the Australian LNG sector, saying in a report on Tuesday that
increased costs had eroded the country's competitive advantage.
Royal Dutch Shell, considered the industry leader
in floating LNG, has touted floating technology as a way to
circumvent Australia's rising costs and cut down on construction
time.
"Floating (LNG) is actually very good for the federal
government in terms of getting the tax revenues out faster and
quicker," Ann Pickard, Shell's country chairman in Australia,
said earlier this year.
An added advantage of floating LNG vessels is that they can
be redeployed to another location once a gas field is depleted.
The Scarborough LNG plant would start production in
2020-2021 and be moored 220 kilometres (137 miles) from the
Australian coast, Exxon said in the government filing.
If the Scarborough gas field were developed using floating
LNG, the plant would be about double the capacity of Shell's
Prelude LNG, also off the cost of Australia, which will have a
capacity of 3.6 mtpa when it comes online in 2017 and be the
world's first floating LNG plant.
Shell indicated that its Prelude LNG project was expected to
cost in the range of $10.8 to $12.6 billion. With a similar cost
structure, Scarborough LNG would cost $18 billion to $24.5
billion, according to Reuters' calculations.
The Scarborough floating LNG plant would be built offshore,
likely in South Korea, which is already in talks to build
similar facilities.
Exxon and BHP, which are 50-50 joint venture partners in the
Scarborough development, expect to make a final investment
decision on the plant in 2014-2015, Exxon said.