HOUSTON Oct 2 Scrapping a decades-old ban on
U.S. crude oil exports would spur job creation and boost energy
security by encouraging new investment that lifts production,
Exxon Mobil Corp's chief executive said on Thursday.
Chief Executive Officer Rex Tillerson, speaking to a
business group, said trade restrictions should also be lifted
for exports of liquefied natural gas, or LNG, which are subject
to lengthy regulatory reviews.
Dozens of companies are lining up to export LNG and a
superlight type of crude oil known as condensate as U.S. output
of oil and gas has surged to a 25-year high, thanks to advances
in hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling of tight oil
fields.
"In the current debates about LNG and crude oil exports,
economists and leaders from across the political spectrum, from
all sides, agree that free trade would lead to increased
investment, more jobs and, importantly, increased production,"
Tillerson said.
"Allowing the marketplace to determine the viability of
energy exports or other infrastructure projects, as opposed to
making decisions based on political calculus, is the proper
course of action," he added. "Government is especially well
positioned to play a positive role by opening up markets,
strengthening international ties and promoting free trade."
In June, Exxon started construction of a multi-billion
dollar ethane cracker at its chemical complex in Baytown, Texas.
It is part of a wave of new investments companies are making to
take advantage of cheap natural gas from the U.S. onshore boom.
Exxon has said the construction project will involve about
10,000 workers, create 4,000 related jobs, and add 350 positions
at its Baytown plant.
