HOUSTON May 27 Progressive shareholders are
pushing to add directors with climate change expertise to the
boards of Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp,
arguing the largest U.S. oil companies need more depth of
knowledge to navigate environmental issues.
Climate and greenhouse gas proposals regularly surface at
oil company annual meetings, but Wednesday will be the first
time shareholders at Exxon will vote on putting an independent
climate expert on the board.
The measure will also be voted on at Chevron's annual
meeting on Wednesday after being rejected by an average of 77
percent of votes cast in previous years.
Boards of both companies oppose the idea, which has the
support of influential proxy advisory service Institutional
Shareholder Services Inc.
Oil companies, while acknowledging the need to address
climate change risks, have said it will take decades to develop
technologies that economically capture carbon emissions. In
January, Europe's Royal Dutch Shell Plc backed a
measure from activist investors asking it to be more proactive
about planning for climate change.
"Just one authoritative figure with acknowledged expertise
and standing could perform a valuable role in ways that would
enable the board to more effectively address the environmental
issues and risks inherent in its present business model
regarding climate change," said the proposal for Exxon.
Father Mike Crosby, who lives in a community of Roman
Catholic friars in Milwaukee, is sponsoring the proposal at
Exxon. He said he is tired of pressing for more accountability
on climate issues at the Irving, Texas company.
"If they had done something 20 years ago we could have a
different world right now," Crosby said in an interview.
Crosby, whose church group owns about 300 Exxon shares, said
his efforts to talk to Exxon directors about climate were
rebuffed so he proposed the addition of a climate expert to the
board.
Alan Jeffers, a spokesman for Exxon, said in an email that
Father Crosby will have an opportunity to press his case in
front of the board at the annual meeting.
Exxon said in its proxy that board members have a broad
range of expertise, including environmental and climate
experience.
Chevron's board said "its current membership possesses
significant environmental experience and that each board member
should possess a broad range of skills," according to its proxy
filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade and Steve
Orlofsky)