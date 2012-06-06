June 6 Exxon Mobil Corp said on
Wednesday it will move its trading operation and other offices
in Virginia and Ohio to a new campus under construction in Texas
as part of an overall consolidation of workers.
The move will shut down Fairfax, Virginia, offices that
served as Mobil Corp's headquarters before it merged with Exxon
Corp in 1999.
Virginia-based departments targeted to move are Exxon's
refining and supply company, which includes its trading
operation; research and engineering; and fuels, lubricants and
specialties marketing. About 2,100 people work in those
departments, said Exxon spokesman David Eglinton.
About 110 Akron, Ohio, based workers with Exxon's chemical
company and more now based at the company's 560,640
barrel-per-day Baytown, Texas, refinery complex also have been
tapped to move to the new campus.
Exxon said the moves will start in 2014 as buildings are
constructed and are expected to wrap up the next year.